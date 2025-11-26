Finally, after months of fevered speculation, Chancellor Rachel Reeves will today open her big red box and unveil the details of this year’s Budget.

At around 12.30pm this lunchtime, just after the weekly jeers and cheers that surround Prime Minister’s Questions die down, the Chancellor will stand before the House of Commons and put an end, once and for all, to all the talk.

It’s crunch time for Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Picture: No 10 Downing Street

For everyone in Stratford, it’s crunch time. Tax rises seem inevitable. The big question is, who will be footing them?

Ahead of today’s announcement, it was revealed last night that minimum wage rates are to increase next year, giving a pay rise for millions of workers.

From next April, the National Living Wage will rise by 4.1 per cent to £12.71 an hour for eligible workers aged 21 and over.

The Government also confirmed that it is extending the Soft Drinks Industry Levy, better known as the sugar tax, to cover high-sugar milk-based and milk-alternative drinks.

Already dubbed ‘the milkshake tax’, it means pre-packaged milkshakes, flavoured milks, sweetened yoghurt drinks, chocolate milk and ready-to-drink coffees will all fall under the charge from January 2028.

Ministers are also lowering the sugar threshold from 5g to 4.5g per 100 ml, pushing more products into the levy unless companies cut their sugar content.

The move could cut 17 million calories a day from the nation’s daily intake, helping to prevent cancer, heart disease and stroke, and take pressure off the NHS.

Rarely is so much political capital at stake in one announcement.

Labour’s decline in the polls, the Prime Minister’s dwindling popularity, the sluggish economy, the growing dissatisfaction on the government’s own back-benches, and the pre-announcement flip-flopping on just what the Budget will contain, have created a febrile atmosphere within the corridors of power.

This Budget could ease that - or worsen it.

So what do we know for sure? Well, the Chancellor has set herself a host of targets. She wants to lift children out of poverty (expect that much-mentioned two-child benefit cap to be binned), reduce NHS waiting lists (achievable only with more public money), cut the national debt (which means no increase in borrowing) and ease the cost of living.

Yet she also needs to raise some £30 billion - cash needed not just to plug the hole in the public finances but also create what is known as ‘fiscal headroom’.

That is the difference between how much the Office for Budget Responsibility - an independent authority which analyses and forecasts public finances - thinks the government will raise in taxes in the years ahead, against how much it will spend. If tax revenues generate more than day-to-day spending, the headroom is created.

Effectively, it’s a buffer zone to allow the government to ride out any bumps in the economy. But in the last Budget, the Chancellor described her tax rises then as being a “once-in-a-generation” money grab. The widespread view was that she hadn’t created enough of that headroom. And now she’s back for more.

The big problem the Chancellor faces - and it’s of her own party’s making - was Labour’s pre-election manifesto pledge not to raise taxes on working people. So that effectively ruled out hikes in income tax, National Insurance and VAT; the three biggest revenue generators for the public purse.

However, the mood music leading up to this Budget has been chaotic at best, shambolic at worst. One minute the tune being played was set to the beat of ‘we’re going to raise income tax’.

Will you be better - or worse - off after today’s Budget?

But no sooner were we all beginning to tap our toes, the music was abruptly stopped. There would, her team suddenly insisted, be no income tax rise. And all this just a couple of weeks ago.

Yet raise that money she must. So where will it come from? The most likely answer - and with a view to keeping her left-wing colleagues on her side - is taxing the wealthier among us.

When it comes to income tax, expect the frozen tax bands to remain just as icy. That way, more people pay more tax because the bands fail to keep pace with wage growth. It’s a so-called stealth tax. But it’s a relatively uncontroversial one. Especially as the Tories introduced it four years ago.

Expect changes to property. Speculation suggests everything from a shake-up in stamp duty (including a potential new tax on homes costing more than £500,000), to a mansion tax for those living in homes worth £2m or more. There could be a reevaluation of council tax bands, too.

Most anxious, however, will be businesses.

Last year’s Budget saw painful increases in National Insurance contributions for employers go hand-in-hand with a rise in the minimum wage.

Hit business hard again and the backlash may see Labour lose any residual support it had within industry.

As for tackling the cost of living? Well, there’s talk of a reduction in the amount of VAT we pay on domestic fuel bills - something which would be welcomed. But with price cap increases looming, will we really feel the benefit enough to warm to the government again? It’s doubtful.

The reality is that the Chancellor is trying to juggle so many political and financial balls it is a nigh-on impossible mission to catch them all.

The government needs her to pull a string of rabbits out of the hat today. We will finally know just what, if any, they are this afternoon.