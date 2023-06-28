An interactive map has revealed where the most Greggs sausage rolls are eaten.

The high street bakery has unveiled an interactive map, released by the Daily Mirror, disclosing every town and city that loves its sausage rolls the most, showing the most eaten per person.

Greggs sausage roll

Despite the tasty savoury having legions of fans in the district (including in the Herald offices), Stratford comes low down on the list in Warwickshire, with an average of 12 eaten per person annually.

Compared to Newcastle, who take the crown with a stonking 60 sausage rolls snaffled per person each year, this is meagre rations indeed.

There are a total of 2,199 outlets across the UK and the company says each stores produces a daily average of 1,500 sausage rolls, equating to approximately 545,000 annually.

The results for the region are as follows:

• Coventry - 25.4 per person (annually)

• Warwickshire - 14.6

• Rugby - 23.7

• Nuneaton and Bedworth - 16.2

• North Warwickshire - 25

• Stratford-on-Avon - 12