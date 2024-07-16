Stratford family business celebrates 10 years of touring the Cotswolds
Published: 14:03, 16 July 2024
| Updated: 14:04, 16 July 2024
A BOUNCE-back in the number of tourists visiting the Cotswolds is boosting business for an Alcester-based guided tour company.
Go Cotswolds, which celebrated its 10th anniversary on 11th July, recently expanded its fleet of tour minibuses from two to four.
The team, which took more visitors on tours during May this year, than during the first two years after launching, has put the struggles of Covid behind it.