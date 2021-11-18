Stratford district firms and groups in the running for a Covid Response Award

BUSINESSES, charities and workers from across the Stratford district are in line for a Covid Response Award after impressing judges with their efforts during the darkest days of the pandemic.

Launched by the Stratford Herald, and sponsored by Stratford Town Council, the awards are designed to celebrate the achievements, determination and innovation which was shown when the coronavirus struck, and our communities were plunged into the unknown.

There are seven categories which could be entered by any person, group or firm in the district, and this week we can reveal the finalists. There is also a judges’ award, the winner of which will be revealed, along with the winners in each category, at a ceremony on 25th November at Alveston Manor.

The shortlist includes:

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Stratford Town Trust: Escape Arts, Stratford Foodbank and Springfield Mind.

Community Response, sponsored by Stratford District Council: Stratford Support, Wellesbourne Scrubbers, Mandy Downes and Vasa.

Digital response, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School and Sixth Form: Gemini, Escape Arts and Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon College: Premier Components, and Sitel.

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Distillery: Tom Rowse of Sitel, and Sam Evans of Shakespeare Distillery.

Business innovation, sponsored by First Choice Nursing: Royal Shakespeare Company, Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park, and York’s Café.

New business, sponsored by Stratforward Business Improvement District: Mor Bakery, FCN Group and Midsummer Garden Coffee House.

Everyone shortlisted will be invited to the awards final. Tickets are £25 and are available from https://tinyurl.com/2hd38byh.

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald, said: “Firstly, I would like to say congratulations to everyone who made the shortlist – and a thank to all those who entered.

“We launched these awards as a way of celebrating all of the positives which came out of Covid, the lockdowns and the hardships which faced so many people, businesses and charities.

“Many businesses quickly adapted to the changes that were forced upon them while charities, groups and individuals put a huge amount of effort into providing support for the community.

“These will be the stories that we will be celebrating on 25th November.”

He added: “Secondly, I would like to thank all of the sponsors who have support the Herald in bringing these awards forward – it seems fitting that we come together to mark the achievements during the pandemic.

“And, lastly, but also importantly, thanks go to both Stratford mayor Kevin Taylor and Jim Clark, of the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, who have lent their business minds to the judging.”

