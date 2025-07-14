Stratford couple support cycling charity after taking over town framing business

AN ARTIST couple who’ve taken over Foster Frame in Stratford are planning to put on a series of themed exhibitions.

Richard and Jo Milward, who bought the Greenhill Street business in April, want to expand the art gallery side of the venture.

Richard is a successful film and TV editor, who moved to Stratford to work at Ragdoll on children’s series Tronji, before studying for an Open University degree in environmental studies and specialising in energy efficiency, working with a housing association.

Jo, who’s taught at The Willows and Bridgetown primary schools, went into Foster Frame a year ago to have a picture framed. After chatting with the previous owner, including about her creative background, he offered her a part time job.

Richard and Jo Milward have taken over Foster Frame in Greenhill Street. Photo: Mark Williamson

She enjoyed the work so much she went full-time and then just after Christmas, Colin revealed he was thinking of retiring and asked her if she and Richard were interested in taking over.

Richard said: “We’ve done loads of different things throughout our lives, and this was too good an opportunity to turn down, so we thought, ‘Let’s go for it – it’ll be an adventure’.

“Luckily, there wasn’t too much to be set up, as the shop was fully equipped and has a full order book, so we were able to pretty much just step in.”

Jo, who’s worked in retail before, has some ideas for improvements which they’ll gradually introduce.

The couple, who met at art college, are both keen cyclists and huge fans of the Tour de France, which is taking part now, so their first exhibition and window display is themed around the 3,340-km race, with graphic designs and prints that are cycling-themed.

They’re also big supporters of Stratford-based national charity Cyclists Fighting Cancer (CFC) and will be donating a percentage of sales to CFC to mark its 20th anniversary.

Longer term, they also hope to run art and pottery workshops.