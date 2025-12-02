Stratford convenience store reopens after eight-week refurbishment

STRATFORD’S Co-op store is back open after an eight-week refurbishment programme.

The store, which is in Wordsworth Avenue and employs 11 people, now includes a Costa Coffee Express, bakery and an increased focus on fresh and healthy products.

The latest refrigeration units have also been installed to help cut the firm’s carbon footprint.

Stratford store manager Mark Payne and team at the reopening.

Adeel Zafar, Co-op area operations manager, said: “We’re delighted to invest in Stratford. The store has been completely transformed – it looks fantastic. We’re proud to be part of local community life. We have a focus on being a hub locally for the community, delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone - we're here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support the community.”

The store is open between 7am-10pm daily.

CCo-op is also opening a store in the former Halifax unit on Bridge Street, Stratford.