Stratford blooms on The Apprentice following BBC screening

BEING on the TV show, The Apprentice, has put a Stratford florist ‘on the map’.

Pink Sage in Rother Street featured in last week’s episode, as contestants went into the shop searching for a dozen sweet avalanches – a variety of rose. Millions were won over by the way florist Sarah dealt with the Apprentice candidates, who were sent on a discount buying challenge.

The contestants tried to push down the £3 a stem asking price by suggesting she give them poor-quality, cheaper blooms.

But Sarah, whose sister Caroline Fitzpatrick owns the business, quickly put them straight saying “quality is what we’re about here”.

After eventually shaking hands on £2 per stem, the contestants showed their appreciation by going into the street and shouting: “Pink Sage is the best flower shop in Stratford!”

Watching this was Apprentice co-presenter Karren Brady, who took notes in the background.

Since the episode aired last Thursday, the flower shop team say they’ve had people waving at them through the window, coming in to say ‘well done’, and phoning up with orders.

One couple travelled all the way from Wales, because they thought the shop “looked so pretty” on TV.

The Apprentice filmed at Pride of Stratford in Henley Street where they negotiated with manager Mizan Rahman. Photo: Mark Williamson

Within minutes of her TV debut, Sarah’s phone “lit up like a Christmas tree”, with hundreds of messages from friends, family and customers.

She said: “I didn’t even know it was on TV that night, until my sister phoned and said: ‘You’re on telly!’ and I said: ‘Don’t be so daft’ and then, ‘Oh my God!’

“It’s been amazing – a real experience and has really put Pink Sage on the map We’ve had such a lot of lovely comments. One reviewer wrote: ‘Well done for standing your ground and not compromising on quality’.”

Despite all the accolades, Sarah still hasn’t seen the episode as she says she can’t bear to watch herself.

She added: “I’m not one of those who puts themselves forward. At first I said I didn’t want to be in it, but Karren Brady was really lovely and told me to just be myself.”

The roses were among nine items that teams were tasked with sourcing and buying at the best price, in the third episode of series 19 of the popular BBC One show. Other items the two teams had to track down were a pre-1900 pocket watch, a whole fleece sheared that day, 5kg of rhubarb picked that day, a pair of concave shoes in steel, a coal hod, a peacock quill, a boat hook and six bottles of Ophelia wine.

Henley Street Antiques Centre manager Andreas Flor, who sold a beautiful antique silver pocket watch to contestants, said: “It was exciting.”

He is used to being filmed, as the antiques centre has also featured on Antiques Roadshow and Antiques Road Trip.

Sarah makes a stand in Pink Sage, Stratford. Photos: BBC

He added: “It’s always good having exposure for Stratford. People see these TV shows across the globe – we have customers from Australia and America calling us, and some come just because they’ve seen us on television.”

Souvenir shop Pride of Stratford, also in Henley Street, was another stop on the treasure hunt, with contestants negotiating a price for a peacock quill nib.

Manager Mizan Rahman, who did a deal at £20 rather than the usual £29.99, said: “It was lovely, a good experience.”

The Barn Antiques Centre in Long Marston, which houses 50 antique dealers under one roof, was also visited.

Jedd Austin produced a boat hook contestants needed, but it didn’t have a wooden pole attached. Undeterred, one used a screwdriver and string to fix on a handle taken from elsewhere.

Sadly, later in the boardroom Lord Alan Sugar disqualified it as not fitting the spec, although he admitted it “showed initiative”.

Jedd told the Herald: “It was so much fun to film – it was a brilliant scene. We were disappointed Lord Sugar didn’t approve it – we thought it was a good effort.”

He added: “I negotiate for a living as I always have customers asking for the best price, so it was comfortable for me – I think the candidates were more nervous than I was.”

Jedd also had a good chat with Apprentice co-host Tim Campbell who he described as “really friendly”.

Filming at Magic Alley in Stratford.

Talking about the “very nice reaction” he and the Barn have had since the episode was screened, Jedd said: “I hadn’t told anyone, so on Thursday evening my phone exploded with messages from family, friends and people I hadn’t heard from in years. It’s so nice all those other local businesses are featured as well.”

Husband and wife duo Nichola and Jonathan Kelsey, who run Welcombe Hills vineyard in Stratford, also made it onto screen after contestants were charged with buying a six bottles of their Ophelia wine.

The couple posted a photo of themselves with Karren Brady, saying it was really fun to be part of it!

“It was a fleeting moment of fame but we loved having BBC’s The Apprentice up at the vineyard.”

They also poked gentle fun at the struggle contestants had working out a percentage discount, adding: “We felt bad for the team – can anyone else work out 17.5 per cent discount off six bottles at £32.99 each in their head? If so, you’re hired!”

And they summed up: “I hope the Ophelia they bought was actually drunk! I like the thought of them relaxing in their mansion at the end of the day with a glass of Ophelia.”

Lower Clopton Farm Shop owner Richard Baldwyn was seen in the episode, negotiating with contestants who opted to pick their own rhubarb.

Karren Brady takes notes in Meer Street. Photos: BBC

Candidates also went to see farrier Gary Oliver at his Claverdon forge and surprised him by offering cash for two worn-out horseshoes.

“They were nice lads and I didn’t expect them to buy old shoes – I’d normally just give those away,” he said.

The other team found their horseshoes at farrier Ben Benson’s in Swalcliffe.

At the end, both teams made a mad dash for Warwick Castle, as there were fines if they were late. The castle’s general manager Liam Bartlett said: “We were so pleased to be featured on last week’s episode of The Apprentice and enjoyed working with the cast and crew back in June last year to film throughout our stunning grounds here at Warwick Castle.”