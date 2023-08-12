South Warwickshire firm is producing some of the best coffee in the country

CHAMPAGNE – rather than coffee – has been flowing for the staff at Monsoon Estates after they won a total of 10 national Great Taste Awards for their coffee.

Anne Parker, one of the roasters for the firm based at Alscot Park, said: “We are absolutely over the moon with this year’s results, especially as the coffee we enter is from our normal range and mostly available throughout the year.”

Monsoon Estates had 10 of its products given between one and three stars by the Great Taste Awards, which are regarded as one of the most trusted food and drink awards.