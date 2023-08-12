Home   Business   Article

Subscribe Now

South Warwickshire firm is producing some of the best coffee in the country

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:18, 12 August 2023

CHAMPAGNE – rather than coffee – has been flowing for the staff at Monsoon Estates after they won a total of 10 national Great Taste Awards for their coffee.

Anne Parker, one of the roasters for the firm based at Alscot Park, said: “We are absolutely over the moon with this year’s results, especially as the coffee we enter is from our normal range and mostly available throughout the year.”

Monsoon Estates had 10 of its products given between one and three stars by the Great Taste Awards, which are regarded as one of the most trusted food and drink awards.

Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford Newsdesk
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE