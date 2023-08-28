A STRATFORD musician said this week that the town will have to rely on people with the right vision and an entrepreneurial spirit if it wants to revive its once bustling nightlife.

Greg McLeod, who plays the drums in folk band Scratchy Beard and a rock band – as well as being a film animator – said that Stratford could not depend on officialdom to boost its night-time economy.

“There’s got to be a willingness by someone to organise something and a willingness from the audience to participate,” he told the Herald. “You need a venue that is willing to take it on and a small group of like-minded people to sit down and decide what to do.”