Secretary of State to probe election process which returned Stratford BID for five-year term

STRATFORD BID’s new five-year term has been put on hold while the Secretary of State investigates claims about issues with the ballot process.

The result of the election was announced in February and was a win for the Business Improvement District. It was announced that 75 businesses from the 138 that voted had backed the BID and its business plan.

But the result was almost immediately challenged by BAGS (Business Action Groups Stratford) which wrote to Michael Gove, the Communities Secretary, to argue that the ballot of local businesses was invalid.