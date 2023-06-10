BOBBY’S Deli Café on The Greenway in Stratford which is housed in a converted 70-year-old railway carriage, is up for sale for £150,000 - furniture and fixtures included.

The popular café attracts walkers, cyclists, families and visitors who want to enjoy a stop off at the tranquil venue in the countryside next to Stratford Racecourse for tea, cake, a meal and a drink from the licensed bar.

Current owners of the charming rail carriage told the Herald their plans for the business had been very successful.