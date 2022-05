A FORMER West Bromwich Albion FC head chef is aiming to score with customers at a pub near Alcester.

Felan Hennigan and wife Laura have taken on The Golden Cross in Ardens Grafton.

As well as his time at West Brom with The Baggies, Felan is also former head chef at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and head of catering at Twycross House School in Leicestershire.