BUSINESSES can get on their bikes, cut pollution and save money if they take advantage of a free trial of e-cargo bikes offered by Stratford District Council.

Local businesses and organisations are being encouraged to sign up to Stratford District Councilâs e-Cargo bike scheme and enjoy free trial of the bikes to use them instead of cars and vans for local deliveries. The e-Cargo bikes were showcased at Warwick Racecourse which hosted Shakespeare Englandâs Tourism Forum meeting last Thursday. Pictured from right are, Blake Lavelle of Pashley Cycles, Stratford, who make the e-Cargo bikes, Cllr Matt Jennings, portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure at Stratford District Council, Helen Peters, chief executive of Shakespeareâs England, John Careford, head of place and economy at Stratford District Council and Graham Folkes-Skinner, Warwick District Councilâs sustainable transport officer. Photo: Mark Williamson W9/2/22/4825... (55027872)

The scheme is aimed at businesses, organisations, community and voluntary groups across the district with the aim of getting them to use electric bikes instead of cars and vans for local deliveries.

Cllr Ian Shenton, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “We have seen how clogged up the town centre gets. We want businesses to come forward and trial the bikes – there’s nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

So far the Post Office has expressed interest in trialling the bikes, which are made by Stratford company Pashley.

The council secured a £60,000 government grant to go towards the scheme; and is offering to match fund over a five-year period to help businesses finance the bikes.

Cllr Matt Jennings, culture, tourism and leisure portfolio holder, added: “This gives businesses a cost effective and novel way to try out green alternatives which benefit not only the environment but also staff wellbeing.”

The scheme is due to launch this spring. To express an interest, or to find out more, email ecargobikes@stratford-dc.gov.uk