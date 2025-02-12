A JEWELLERY maker from Wilmcote whose designs are prized by Olympian champions, sold her car to follow her dream.

Emily Knight’s first famous client was former KES student and Stratford Boat Club rower Esme Booth, who asked 25-year-old to create Olympic-themed jewellery for her teammates.

Emily’s silver necklaces and bracelets featuring five interlocking rings went down so well that Esme’s partner Will Howard, who runs the Alscot Park-based Monsoon Estates coffee company, secretly commissioned Emily to make something for Esme to commemorate her silver medal win, as part of Great Britain’s coxless four team at last year’s Olympics.

Emily, who’s in the final year of a degree at Birmingham City University’s School of Jewellery, made a stunning solid-silver pendant and earrings that Esme can wear every day as a reminder of her achievements.

Emily said: “Originally, I was just asked to make three pieces but it spiralled to about 12 as other athletes heard about it and said they wanted one. I’ve even had someone from America message me.”

Wilmcote jeweller Emily Knight at work in her workshop. Photo: Mark Williamson

She added: “It’s something they can keep close to them, including when they are doing their sport.

“It’s been incredible and such an honour to do this.”

Emily had free rein when designing for Esme. She said: “I knew she carried her actual medal around with her and they are incredibly heavy so I thought it would be good if she had a mini medal that she could wear all the time. That was my inspiration, and she was over the moon and does wear it all the time, which is really lovely.”

It’s a huge contrast to Emily’s life just three years ago, when she dropped out of the architectural interior design degree she’d enlisted on after school. Feeling at a total loss of what to do next, she took a job as a cinema attendant at Evesham’s Regal and then as a shop assistant at The Broadway Deli.

With a long-term passion for jewellery and gemstones, she tried a few short jewellery making courses and “fell in love with it”.

That led to her applying to Birmingham City University’s jewellery and silversmithing HND course – selling her car to pay for her studies.

Emily's Olympic medal design pendant made for Esme Booth

“I had to change everything about my life,” she recalled. “That included selling my car so I could afford it. There were all sorts of decisions I had to make and I knew I had to really plan it.”

Her talent and passion spurred her on to a full BA honours degree, which includes a Design for Industry element. Already a qualified gemologist, thanks to the course, she’s due to complete her studies in May.

Emily lives with partner Peter Brookes at Gipsy Hall Farm in Wilmcote, where she has a workshop in the garden. In November, she won a competition to design a set of medals for the Lord Mayor of the City of London.

As a reward for her work on the medals, which feature famous business buildings across the City, she was invited to watch the annual Lord Mayor’s parade as a VIP. She’s also about to be awarded the Freedom of the City, an honour dating back to the 13th century.

She said: “I can’t believe it – I’m still in a bit of shock about everything that’s happened, to be honest.

Designed by Emily Knight

“Jewellery is amazing but it’s hard to get into if you don’t have family in it. I fell in love with it and haven’t looked back since – it’s been amazing.”

She added: “It is physically demanding and I’ve got countless scars on my hands but it just adds to the story of the pieces I’m making.”