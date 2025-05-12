New luxury hotel opens in south Warwickshire
A NEW 42-bedroom hotel has opened in south Warwickshire.
The Polo Club Hotel has been built in the grounds of Dallas Burston Polo Club near Southam - a venue which has four professional polo pitches and an on-site gastropub.
The hotel includes a lounge, meeting spaces and a fully-equipped gym as well as a range of accommodation with the Empress Suite offering the most luxurious experience.
Major Richard Carney, COO of Dallas Burston Polo Club, said: "The addition of Polo Club Hotel ensures that our guests can fully immerse themselves in everything our venue has to offer – whether it’s a thrilling day of polo, an elegant wedding, or a corporate event at IXL. It’s a natural evolution for the club, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests."
Devin Grosse, CEO of Focus Hotels Management, which will run the hotel, added: "We are thrilled to launch Polo Club Hotel, a destination that blends elegance, quality, and exceptional service.
“This hotel represents our commitment to delivering outstanding hospitality, and we look forward to welcoming guests for both leisure and event stays in this stunning location."