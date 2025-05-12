New luxury hotel opens in south Warwickshire

A NEW 42-bedroom hotel has opened in south Warwickshire.

The Polo Club Hotel has been built in the grounds of Dallas Burston Polo Club near Southam - a venue which has four professional polo pitches and an on-site gastropub.

The hotel includes a lounge, meeting spaces and a fully-equipped gym as well as a range of accommodation with the Empress Suite offering the most luxurious experience.

The new hotel features 42 bedrooms.

Major Richard Carney, COO of Dallas Burston Polo Club, said: "The addition of Polo Club Hotel ensures that our guests can fully immerse themselves in everything our venue has to offer – whether it’s a thrilling day of polo, an elegant wedding, or a corporate event at IXL. It’s a natural evolution for the club, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests."

Devin Grosse, CEO of Focus Hotels Management, which will run the hotel, added: "We are thrilled to launch Polo Club Hotel, a destination that blends elegance, quality, and exceptional service.

This lounge forms part of a suite at the hotel.

“This hotel represents our commitment to delivering outstanding hospitality, and we look forward to welcoming guests for both leisure and event stays in this stunning location."