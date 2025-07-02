New dental practice is moving into former restaurant site in Stratford

A NEW private dental practice is officially opening in Stratford town centre this weekend.

The Tooth Club has taken over the former Bella Italia unit on Wood Street, with opening day activities (including free ice cream) planned for Saturday (5th July).

The business, which has 16 clinics across the UK, including one in Birmingham, says it offers affordable, high-quality private dentistry as well as free children’s check-ups.

Rebekah Henderson, director of strategy & PR at Tooth Club, said: “We’re so excited to open our doors in the heart of Stratford.

The practice will be giving away ice cream on Saturday.

“We’ve transformed the old Bella Italia into a stylish, welcoming dental clinic that’s like nothing else in town and we can’t wait to show everyone around.

“With NHS access under so much strain, we’re determined to make great dentistry more affordable and accessible and even offer free check-ups for kids.”

Ten jobs have been created by the Tooth Club.

The launch event will include music, ice cream and free teeth whitening vouchers.

The clinic will open its doors from 9am to 5pm, while the firm’s CEO Kunal Thakker will cut a ribbon at 1pm.