A RARE 1982 Mercedes which has been kept in mint condition - and only has 42 miles on the clock - will be going on display at specialist business in Stratford.

The Mercedes-Benz 500SL, which has a 5.0-litre V8 engine, is described as being in factory condition and has never been registered or driven on UK roads.

It was bought new on 30th November 1982 by a Mr Hough, a successful watchmaker, for £24,400 (over £87,000 today) and delievred to his home in Gnosall, Staffordshire, on a trailer. It was then kept in a heated, de-humidified garage for 42 years.

Mr Hough used his watchmaking skills to enhance the car with a sterling silver Mercedes-Benz badge, which is still on the vehicle.

The Mercedes, which still has all of its original factory stickers, will be going on display at SLSSHOP, which is based on Drayton Manor Drive.

Sam Bailey, founder and managing director, said: “This 500SL is the closest reflection of the original R107 SL blueprints - a reference point for our technicians and a benchmark for the wider Mercedes-Benz community who continue to preserve these wonderful machines.’

‘’We first learned of it 15 years ago, when Mr Hough approached me at the NEC Classic Car Show, and we agreed that one day SLSHOP would become its custodian.

“This car will never be offered for sale and instead, we are creating a dedicated climate-controlled space where this remarkable time capsule will remain on display as a lasting tribute to Mr Hough’s passion.”

The vehicle will also appear at Mercedes-Benz World, which is based in Surrey, for a limited public showing in partnership with Mercedes-Benz UK.

SLSHOP, founded in 2006, is one of the world’s largest classic Mercedes-Benz specialists and employs over 40 people who sell, restore and service models built from the 1950s to the early 2000s.