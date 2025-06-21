Michelin-starred gastro-pub couple opening new eatery in Shipston

THE team behind a Michelin-starred gastro-pub are opening an all-day eaterie in Shipston.

During the day, Ferment & Flour will be a bakery, deli and wine bar and in the evenings it will transform into Bastardo’s Trattoria, offering fine Italian dining.

Richard Craven, owner and head chef at the Royal Oak in Whatcote, says it’s something he and co-owner and wife Solanche have been dreaming of for a while.

He said: “It’s all about slow-ferments, seasonal bakes, good coffee, carefully chosen wines and proper deli boards.

“It’s a bit of a love letter to everything we’ve enjoyed cooking and eating over the years.

“Think handmade pasta, foraged greens and charcuterie, all with a not-so-traditional trattoria attitude, and there might be some Italian hip hop playing in the background.”

Richard and Solanche Craven celebrate at Royal Oak in Whatcote. Photo: Mark Williamson.

Ferment & Flour is due to open in the final week of this month, and Bastardo’s three weeks later.

The new venue, just off the High Street in Granville Court, was previously home to Bardia’s café, and before that, the Three Yews.

Richard and his team are transforming the interior, including refurbishing the bathrooms and kitchen.

He describes the new look as “clean, classic and quite modern” with plenty of cream colours and natural wood.

He said: “We love the site and first viewed it when it was on the market about 18 months ago.”

The key members of the kitchen team have all worked with Richard and Solanche at the Royal Oak, including head chef John Broughton.

“John, our old head chef at the Royal Oak, was coming to the end of his time at a hotel in Stow and my apprentice, Charlie Vale, who was with me for five-and-a-half years before he left in October, wanted to come back,” Richard said.

“Our pastry chef Wendy Gilardini has a background in patisserie and bakery as well as hotel and restaurant fine dining, so it seemed like all roads were pointing towards this.”

Richard and Solanche have launched a crowdfunder offering experiences for those who chip-in and have already reached more than half their target in the first two weeks.

Rewards include a chance to dine at Bastardo’s on the opening night, early bookings, special dinners and even the chance to name a cocktail.

Richard added: “I love Italian food – I worked for Italians for seven years, so something with an Italian influence was always something I wanted to do.

“When Solanche did a wine course and spent quite a lot of time in London, she was quite taken by places that are a greengrocer, coffee shop and wine bar, with the space developing and changing throughout the day and evening, and we thought that would work nicely for a small market town.

“We can’t wait to get started.”