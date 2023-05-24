AN Alcester mum has turned her passion for photography into an award-winning video business.

Sarah Day of One Day Film Productions offers video services for couples getting married, as new-born baby keepsakes and commercial branding purposes.

Originally from Henley, Sarah used to work as marketing manager for the family business, Johnsons Coaches (her dad is John Johnson the commercial director) but during maternity leave turned to her hobby of creating video mementos into a commercial venture and has not looked back.

Sarah Day of One Day Film Productions.

Sarah told the Herald, she prides herself on creating bespoke stories for clients with her videos, whether for a wedding or corporate work. “I try and find the story in everything I do.”

“I will never be just a ‘turn up on the day’ kind of person, I prefer to spend time with my clients, to really understand them. The more we get to know each other, the better I can tell their story.”

The enterprise recently won was Unique Business of the Year at the Ladies First business networking awards.

Sarah decided to go solo during lockdown whilst she was expecting her son Tommy, who is now three. She said: “It was the during lockdown and on my maternity leave that I decided to purchase my first proper camera, invest in training to film and edit professionally and threw myself into creating my business.

“Running your own business can be hard, especially when starting out and you must wear multiple hats, some of which you have no or very little experience in. I have encountered setbacks and massive learning curves which meant that imposter syndrome sometimes got the better of me.

“But winning the award has given me a massive confidence boost and the motivation to keep pushing onwards and upwards to becoming one of the best in the country.”