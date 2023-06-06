A BOUTIQUE Alcester jewellery business has become so successful that at busy times it can’t fit all its customers into the shop at once. And with five working jewellers it’s in desperate need of a bigger workshop space.

No surprise then that jewellery maker and retailer Camilla Jones recently announced that in July she has grand plans to expand over the road to the former Barclays Bank building which has stood empty and forlorn for the last three years.

Camilla’s flourishing business, which currently occupies a small mid-19th century listed building on High Street, was started in 2014 and now employs six people. It specialises in bespoke commissions, repairs and sells an eclectic range of antique, vintage and modern jewellery created by British designers.