THE Co-op store in Henley has officially been reopened with a ribbon cutting event. The shop is back open for customers after being closed for six weeks for a refurbishment.

The shop opened its doors again on Friday 7 March. Several new features have been added to the shop including a Costa Coffee Express and payment services via PayPoint.

Henley-in-Arden Co Op food store opens with previous manager and 20 years Co Op staff member Dan Dunscombe cutting the ribbon with manager Ben Wakefield (off centre right)

Improvement works inside also include new, more energy efficient, refrigeration. The shop will be open between 7am-10pm seven days a week.

Ben Wakefield, Co-op’s store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to relaunch Co-op’s Henley in Arden store. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver the quality, choice, added services and value which can be enjoyed by everyone, and really look forward to welcoming our members and customers back into their Co-op store. We’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support our community.”

Henley Co Op food store opens

The shop was officially reopened at a ribbon cut event outside on March 7. The ribbon was cut by previous manager and 20 years a staff member at Co-op Dan Dunscombe. He was joined by current manager Ben and other staff members.



