Henley businessman’s brush with royalty at ceremony with King Charles

THE chief executive officer of Henley-based Multifleet Vehicle Management, which trades as runyourfleet, was privileged to meet King Charles at a ceremony for winners of The King’s Award for Enterprise at Windsor Castle.

The invitation to Steve Whitmarsh came after runyourfleet was recognised for its innovation in developing its unique online platform for fleet management.

Runyourfleet launched the platform in 2021 and was one of only 252 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise, and just one of 59 businesses to be recognised for innovation.

Steve Whitmarsh with King Charles.

Mr Whitmarsh said it was a great honour to be invited and a privilege to be in the same room as so many successful business people.

“We were very honoured to meet King Charles III and he took time to talk to as many people as possible, showing great interest in their businesses and the innovations they had introduced.

“It was a fabulous event and it was great to soak up the atmosphere of the official drinks reception in such an historic setting. The event ran from 6pm to 7.30pm but we arrived as early as possible just to view Windsor Castle and its interior.”

Not only was the King in attendance, but Steve and other award winners also had the chance to meet many of the UK’s lord lieutenants, and judges of the King’s Award for Enterprise plus other royal guests. Also present were the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

But for Mr Whitmarsh there was yet another surprise during the evening. “I was very pleased to share the occasion with one of our customers, David Coldwell-Horsfall, managing director of one of Birmingham’s oldest businesses, Webster and Horsfall, who had also been awarded the King’s Award For Enterprise for sustainability,” he said.

“The wire manufacturing company is over 300 years old and is perhaps best known for laying the first transatlantic cable. It was great to see a familiar face at Windsor Castle and to be able to share the joy of the occasion.”