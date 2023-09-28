Home   Business   Article

Greggs set to open new store in Alcester

By Lise Evans
Published: 09:28, 28 September 2023
 | Updated: 09:40, 28 September 2023

Greggs, the food-on-the-go specialist famed for its sausage rolls looks set to open its new premises in Alcester.

But the UK’s largest bakery chain operator has yet to reveal an opening date on the store on Kinwarton Farm Road, part of the Arden Forest industrial estate.

The new Greggs store set to open on Kinwarton Farm Road, Alcester. Photo Lise Evans
A spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Alcester later this year. We will be able to share further details with you closer to the opening.”

