IT is not Warwickshire County Council’s current policy to remove on-street pay and display parking machines that take cash. It’s just that the machines have stopped working properly.

The council gave this assurance to the Herald following an ongoing row over the difficulties faced by elderly motorists in Stratford who’ve found themselves in difficulty when they’re trying to pay to park but can’t find machines that take cash.

All three of Stratford’s Warwickshire county councillors have become involved in the drama and hairdresser Dee Archer, who runs a salon in Shrieves Walk off Sheep Street in Stratford, says the problems facing pensioners are damaging businesses in the town.

One of the many parking meters around Stratford that no longer take cash.

The issue over pay and display machines that don’t take cash is to be discussed at a meeting next week between county council officials and county councillors Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem, Stratford South), Jenny Fradgley (Lib Dem, Stratford West) and Tim Sinclair (Con, Stratford North).

The impression has been created that the county council has abandoned parking machines that take cash in favour of more hi-tech payment methods such as cards or the use of special apps.

But this week a county council spokesperson told the Herald: “It is not our current policy to remove the option for cash payments, and all of the on-street pay and display machines take cash. They just may not be working.