A FAMILIAR name to anglers is to close his doors after 44 years of trading in Alcester.

Alcester Sports and Tackle, owned by Alan Stephens shut its doors for the final time on Friday, 29th September.

The business, which specialised in fishing tackle, air guns and accessories, gardening and sporting knives had traded from the Arden Forest Industrial Estate since 2008, after a rent hike forced him out of his original shop premises at the top of High Street, which opened in 1979.

At the time he was 65 and going to retire when there was the offer of a unit at the industrial estate. Alan thought he’d only stay on another couple of years but continued for “the love of the job”. He said: “I don’t know where these 15 years have gone.”