Finalists revealed in the 2024 Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards
THE finalists in this year’s Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards have been revealed with more than 30 different businesses, charities and organisations competing for 13 awards.
One of the finalists will also pick up the 14th award, the Business of the Year, which cannot be entered directly.
Winners of the awards, which are now in their third year, will be announced on 18th October at a black-tie event at the recently reopened Crowne Plaza hotel, Stratford (see page 20).
The longlist of entries has now been whittled down to a shortlist of the finalists, with the next round of judging taking place over the next few weeks to find our winners.
Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald, said: “Thank you to everyone who entered this year’s awards and a huge congratulations to those who have made the final.
“We have an amazing business community across the Stratford district and while some companies are well known, there are always surprises in store – those firms which are doing great work but are a little under the radar. We love hearing the stories behind these firms and charities and finding out about the people who make them tick.”
He added: “Our thanks go once again to Stratford District Council for being the headline sponsor of the awards as well as to all the other sponsors who have provided their support and judging expertise. We are always grateful for your backing.
“We look forward to meeting the finalists next month at the Crowne Plaza and revealing the 2024 winners.”
Here is the shortlist for the 2024 awards:
Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook:
Bungee Fitness Club, Stratford and Kineton
Food Champs, Henley
Enlightened Windows Ltd, Long Compton
Best Customer Experience, sponsored by the Royal Shakespeare Company
Enlightened Windows Ltd, Long Compton
Intelligent Storm Solutions Ltd, Stratford
Posture & Poise Ltd, Stratford
Sip ’n’ Swig, Atherstone-on-Stour
Best Family Business
Barnfield Homecare, Stratford
Hooray’s Gelato Kitchen, Stratford
Talking Tortoise, Alcester
Tiernan Travel, Preston-on-Stour
Best New Business
Bungee Fitness Club, Stratford and Kineton
The Village Store, Bishops Itchington
Sophie Cudworth, Bidford
Woofs of Wixford
Best Green Business, sponsored by University of Warwick
Cornmill Meadows, Shipston
Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Stratford
Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford
Best Online Business
Cotswold Connected, Stratford
Luxus Home and Garden, Binton
Laura Dee Counselling and Psychotherapy, Shipston
Best Pub/Bar/Restaurant, sponsored by EFX
Cafe Cocktail, Stratford
Sip ’n’ Swig, Atherstone-on-Stour
The Fuzzy Duck, Armscote
Charity of the Year, sponsored by Orbit
Stratford Town Trust
The Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery
VASA, Stratford
Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School
Escape Arts, Stratford
Everyone Active, Stratford district
Stepping Stones, Stratford
Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery
Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council
Clare Deacon – Shakespeare Martineau
Joe Richards – iSTORM
Lindsey Gravestock – Hooray’s Gelato Kitchen
Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College
EVera Recruitment, Stratford
Municipal Charities of Stratford
Malcolm Nicholls Ltd, Bidford
Team of the Year
Escape Arts, Stratford
Stratford Literary Festival
Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Stratford
Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery
Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza hotel
Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park
Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford
Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall
Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau
To be announced on the night
For information about tickets for the event and to book, email sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk.