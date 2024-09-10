Finalists revealed in the 2024 Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards

THE finalists in this year’s Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards have been revealed with more than 30 different businesses, charities and organisations competing for 13 awards.

One of the finalists will also pick up the 14th award, the Business of the Year, which cannot be entered directly.

Winners of the awards, which are now in their third year, will be announced on 18th October at a black-tie event at the recently reopened Crowne Plaza hotel, Stratford (see page 20).

The longlist of entries has now been whittled down to a shortlist of the finalists, with the next round of judging taking place over the next few weeks to find our winners.

The winners are sponsors at last year’s awards. Photo: Mark Williamson

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald, said: “Thank you to everyone who entered this year’s awards and a huge congratulations to those who have made the final.

“We have an amazing business community across the Stratford district and while some companies are well known, there are always surprises in store – those firms which are doing great work but are a little under the radar. We love hearing the stories behind these firms and charities and finding out about the people who make them tick.”

He added: “Our thanks go once again to Stratford District Council for being the headline sponsor of the awards as well as to all the other sponsors who have provided their support and judging expertise. We are always grateful for your backing.

“We look forward to meeting the finalists next month at the Crowne Plaza and revealing the 2024 winners.”

Here is the shortlist for the 2024 awards:

Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook:

Bungee Fitness Club, Stratford and Kineton

Food Champs, Henley

Enlightened Windows Ltd, Long Compton

Best Customer Experience, sponsored by the Royal Shakespeare Company

Enlightened Windows Ltd, Long Compton

Intelligent Storm Solutions Ltd, Stratford

Posture & Poise Ltd, Stratford

Sip ’n’ Swig, Atherstone-on-Stour

Best Family Business

Barnfield Homecare, Stratford

Hooray’s Gelato Kitchen, Stratford

Talking Tortoise, Alcester

Tiernan Travel, Preston-on-Stour

Best New Business

Bungee Fitness Club, Stratford and Kineton

The Village Store, Bishops Itchington

Sophie Cudworth, Bidford

Woofs of Wixford

Best Green Business, sponsored by University of Warwick

Cornmill Meadows, Shipston

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Stratford

Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford

Best Online Business

Cotswold Connected, Stratford

Luxus Home and Garden, Binton

Laura Dee Counselling and Psychotherapy, Shipston

Best Pub/Bar/Restaurant, sponsored by EFX

Cafe Cocktail, Stratford

Sip ’n’ Swig, Atherstone-on-Stour

The Fuzzy Duck, Armscote

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Orbit

Stratford Town Trust

The Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery

VASA, Stratford

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School

Escape Arts, Stratford

Everyone Active, Stratford district

Stepping Stones, Stratford

Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council

Clare Deacon – Shakespeare Martineau

Joe Richards – iSTORM

Lindsey Gravestock – Hooray’s Gelato Kitchen

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

EVera Recruitment, Stratford

Municipal Charities of Stratford

Malcolm Nicholls Ltd, Bidford

Team of the Year

Escape Arts, Stratford

Stratford Literary Festival

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Stratford

Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery

Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza hotel

Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park

Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford

Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall

Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau

To be announced on the night

For information about tickets for the event and to book, email sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk.