Entries now open for the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2022

BUSINESSES across the district are being invited to celebrate their success at our new awards event.

The Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2022 have been launched this week to recognise the achievements of a wide range of businesses – from family-run independents and restaurants to large-scale employers that go the extra mile to look after their staff.

There are also categories for charities, tourist attractions, green-thinking firms and one company will walk away with the title of the district’s business of 2022.

SH Business & Tourism Awards logo (56702092)

The Business and Tourism Awards follow last year’s Stratford Herald Covid Recovery Awards, which gave a post-pandemic boost to the area’s businesses which came out of the lockdowns and restrictions stronger than ever.

The awards have now evolved with more categories celebrating the best the area has to offer.

Stratford Herald editor Andy Veale said: “We’re delighted to launch our Business and Tourism Awards as part of our commitment to supporting and celebrating the local economy.

“We’ve expanded the awards for this year to cover more of the businesses and groups that have their home in our district, from Studley and Henley through to Southam and Shipston, and Bidford and Alcester.

“The process for applying is simple – it’s all online. However, we want to hear about your success and your stories, so please give as much detail as you can.”

Last year's Covid Response Awards winner, Bonds Lifestyle.

The Business and Tourism Awards will feature 16 categories:

Best Independent Retailer

Best Family Business

Best Customer Experience

Best New Business

Best Online Business

Best Green Business

Best Innovation

Charity of the Year

Top Attraction

Escape Arts pick up and award at the Covid Response Awards 2021

Best Restaurant

Best Pub/Bar

Community Support Award

Employee of the Year

Team of the Year

Employer of the Year

Stratford-upon-Avon’s Business of 2022

The categories have been chosen to cover as wide a range as possible and to give businesses, charities and individuals the chance to tell their success stories.

“There are also plenty of opportunities to get involved in supporting local businesses by sponsoring one of the award categories,” added Andy. “Stratford-upon-Avon School is already onboard, having sponsored the Community Support Award.”

A spokesperson for the school said: “Stratford-upon-Avon School is proud to sponsor the Community Support Award as part of the Herald’s Business and Tourism Awards for 2022. As a school that prides itself on being in the heart of such a close-knit and energised community, we are keenly aware of the important roles many local businesses, clubs and charities play in enhancing the opportunities available to everyone.

Stratford School logo Covid awards (56702212)

“Their work is particularly appreciated when supporting the more vulnerable amongst us. So many of the students and families that make up our own ‘Stratford School Community’ in the present, past and future have benefitted from the work these organisations do, and we are honoured to be able to demonstrate our gratitude by sponsoring this award.”

Expert judges will help shortlist the finalists in each category and they will be invited to the Crowne Plaza hotel on 27th October where the winners will be revealed at a gala dinner. It will be a night to get together with your teams and celebrate.

The awards also offer companies, organisations and groups the chance to show their support to businesses through sponsoring the overall awards or one of the categories. You can find out more about the opportunities and the benefits here.

The closing date for entries into the awards is Friday, 9th September. Click here to enter.

We wish you the best of luck and look forward to meeting you at the Crowne Plaza on 27th October.