End of an era as WH Smith branding to be removed from Stratford shop

THE WH Smith brand will soon disappear from Stratford.

Plans have been submitted to Stratford District Council to remove the branding from the Bridge Street/High Street store and replace it with TG Jones signage.

The move is part of the agreement following the sale of WH Smith’s High Street stores to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital for £76 million. The WH Smith brand was not included in the sale, which means the high street shops will be rebranded to TG Jones as a result.

The move, which will see WH Smith continue with a focus on its travel shops business, is seen as an end of a 230-year era for Britain’s high streets. The firm was originally set up by Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna in 1792 in Little Grosvenor Street, in Mayfair, as a news vendor. After their deaths, the business was taken over by youngest son William Henry Smith in 1812 who renamed the business as WH Smith & Son in 1846 when his son, also called William Henry, joined him as a partner in the business.

WH Smith's name will soon disappear from high streets. Image: Google

It was around this time that the business started to notably expand, taking advantage of the UK railway boom by opening its first railway newsstand at Euston Station in 1848.

Two years later the business opened its first depots in Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool. As the group expanded nationally, it also expanded its business operations, launching a circulating library service and a publishing operation based in Cirencester.

The business continued to be passed down by the family and became a limited company in 1928, with all shares owned by the third viscount.

The company became a public limited business after his death in 1948, with staff and members of the public taking shares. Members of the family stayed on the board until 1996.