AN Alcester bakery, which had become an institution in the town, has gone into voluntary liquidation after months of fighting escalating costs and experiencing “significant non-payments” by a large retailer.

The announcement by Fatherson has been met with shock and dismay with suppliers and employees who have expressed anger about the lack of warning and information.

The post on the company’s Facebook page was brief: “After 15 years Fatherson Bakery has gone into liquidation today and has closed its oven doors for the last time. On behalf of the team, we would like to thank our loyal customers for your support and patience over recent months.”