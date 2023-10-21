Smiles all round as winners celebrate at Friday night’s Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2023
IT was smiles all round at last night’s Stratford Herald’s Business and Tourism Awards 2023 which took place in the glitzy ballroom of the Crowne Plaza.
Businesses across the district were invited to celebrate their accomplishments in the second such event organised by the Herald.
The awards recognise the achievements of a wide range of enterprises – from family-run independents and restaurants to large-scale employers that make a priority of looking after their staff.
Congratulations to all the winners and finalists.
See next week's Herald for a special awards supplement.
Best Business Innovation
Gemini Woman
Best Customer Experience
The Coach House
Best Family Business
Glo-Group Ltd
Best Green Business
Shakespeare Distillery
Best New Business
Platinum Healthcare Services
Best Online Business
Gemini Woman
Best Pub / Bar / Restaurant
The Coach House
Charity of the Year
South Warwickshire & Worcestershire Mind
Community Support
Welcombe Care Ltd
Employee of the Year
Jenny Rimell - The HR Consultants
Employer of the Year
Stratford-Upon-Avon School & Sixth Form
Team of the Year
The Attic Theatre
Top Attraction
Shakespeare Distillery
Stratford-Upon-Avon BID Business Award
Italy's Little Secret
Stratford-Upon-Avon Business of the Year
Gemini Woman