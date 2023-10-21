IT was smiles all round at last night’s Stratford Herald’s Business and Tourism Awards 2023 which took place in the glitzy ballroom of the Crowne Plaza.

Businesses across the district were invited to celebrate their accomplishments in the second such event organised by the Herald.

All the winners at last night’s Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards. Photo: Mark Williamson

The awards recognise the achievements of a wide range of enterprises – from family-run independents and restaurants to large-scale employers that make a priority of looking after their staff.

Congratulations to all the winners and finalists.

See next week's Herald for a special awards supplement.

Best Business Innovation

Gemini Woman

Best Customer Experience

The Coach House

Best Family Business

Glo-Group Ltd

Best Green Business

Shakespeare Distillery

Best New Business

Platinum Healthcare Services

Best Online Business

Gemini Woman

Best Pub / Bar / Restaurant

The Coach House

Charity of the Year

South Warwickshire & Worcestershire Mind

Community Support

Welcombe Care Ltd

Employee of the Year

Jenny Rimell - The HR Consultants

Employer of the Year

Stratford-Upon-Avon School & Sixth Form

Team of the Year

The Attic Theatre

Top Attraction

Shakespeare Distillery

Stratford-Upon-Avon BID Business Award

Italy's Little Secret

Stratford-Upon-Avon Business of the Year

Gemini Woman