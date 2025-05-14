Chef Paul Foster explains decision behind closure of Salt in Stratford

SALT, the former Michelin star restaurant in Stratford, has closed after eight years, ending a dream for chef Paul Foster.

The fine dining restaurant in Chapel Street was launched in 2017 following a successful £100,000 Kickstarter campaign and went on to become a favourite destination for foodies and people making a special celebration.

In 2018, Paul and the team gained a Michelin star which was held until last year.

In a short post on Instagram, the chef said: “After eight years that’s it folks.

“Salt was more than a restaurant. It was a piece of me. Thank you to everyone who made it unforgettable. Salt was my dream. Thank you for living it with me.

“There won’t be a big PR statement, if anyone has any questions or queries I will be discussing it on our podcast the Nightcap.”

In the podcast, Paul said the last service was on 1st May and described the situation which led to the closure as a “perfect storm”.

He said: “I had some issues that have been going on for over a year with a business partner. I can’t go into that, but that is also linked to having to close my other restaurant [GrassFed in London closed in March 2024]. There were some obstructions with the landlord as well, which coincided with these issues, which normally would have been difficult, but at a time when the economy and our industry is on its arse, those things strangled us.

“I had people that were interested in coming in to support as a partner, but it was very, very difficult getting those people in.”

He added: “We were working on a new lease, but like I said, there were some real blockages there that just made me really reflect on it and think, ‘Do I sign up another 10 years when there’s so much uncertainty around the structure of the business and around the economy?’

“We had been struggling as a business on and off through last year. I downscaled it, streamlined it, made as many cost savings as I could.

“It was just me and Laura [Kimber] in the kitchen in the end, and [we thought] let’s just really have a go at this. So, I believe we did everything we could to try and save the business.”

Added to this, Paul said, were the issues of industry increases in wages and the hike in National Insurance.

Salt owner Paul Foster in his cookery school at the Church Street restaurant. Photo: Mark Williamson

However, while the costs accumulated, Paul said he never compromised on his food.

“There was never a sense of I’ve got to compromise or scrimp on the quality of the ingredients we’re getting in because that then defeats the point of what we are.

“For a bit last year, we changed the concept of [the restaurant] but the quality never went down.”

Paul praised the staff who he worked with at Salt over the years, with a special mention for Laura, who started as chef de partie and went on to become head chef.

So what’s next for the chef who was born and raised in Coventry? That’s not quite clear yet, but don’t expect a new fine dining venue to open in Stratford.

“I’ve got ideas,” Paul said. “I’m not looking at opening another restaurant – Salt will not happen again. Obviously I don’t have the money to do that at the moment and it’s not the right climate.

“I want to take a bit more time off, especially in the next few months, and spend some time with the kids and take them away.”

After that, he’s open to offers.

His final thoughts about Salt, apart from being proud of its achievements, is that he hopes the restaurant is remembered in the years to come… the carrot in chicken fat definitely will be.