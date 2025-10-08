Business woman’s plan to turn Stratford’s empty shops into affordable spaces sole traders

A STRATFORD woman aims to breathe new life into the high street, by creating affordable spaces for makers and sole traders.

Jodie Horgan wants to transform empty units in the town centre into vibrant, collective retail spaces that offer low-cost platforms for local independent makers and traders.

The Gambol Collective, a pop-up retail space, would bring together several independent brands under one roof.

Products on sale might range from clothing, jewellery, accessories and fragrances to gifts, homeware, books, art, candles, skincare and wellness products.

Solo-makers, micro-businesses, craftspeople and artists showcased would pay a low rent plus 10 percent commission on stock sold – similar to that charged by online market places like Etsy and TikTok Shop.

In return, they’d have the chance to trade out of a hosted and curated high street space, but without the overheads of running their own store, or the worry of marketing and footfall.

Jodie Horgan, the woman behind the concept of the Gambol Collective.

The line-up of brands and talent would rotate, to keep the offer fresh and entice more customers.

Jodie, 43, says her suggestion has gone down well with shoppers, makers and traders so far, and within days of sharing the concept on social media, she had 20 applications of interest.

Having raised £150 already from two sponsors, Jodie has approached Stratford District Council and other organisations such as the Chamber of Commerce and Town Trust for support.

Jodie, 43, whose background is in corporate leadership, sales and marketing, launched her own independent clothing label Gambol by Gob earlier this year.

The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts sourced from sustainable and ethical suppliers and customers are encouraged to bring back pre-loved items for recycling or donation to charity, in return for a 25 per cent discount off their next purchase.

Jodie also runs Atherstone-based business coaching service Your Gob.

She explained: “Since leaving the corporate world last year and building my own independent business, it’s made me realise how tough it is to just get your products in front of people.

“When I had a stall at the Stratford Bank Holiday market recently, Gambol by Gob had such a good reception because customers could see, feel and really appreciate the quality and softness of the clothes in a way it’s just not possible to do online.”

She added: “Early engagement from the community I’ve had for the Gambol Collective concept has been fantastic.

“As well as offering more choice for shoppers, it would mean landlords receiving rent for a space that would otherwise be lying empty.

“The benefit to the council is it would transform an empty unit into a thriving hub of independent retail, bring back vibrancy to the town centre and protect Stratford’s unique character.

“Independents and makers will gain visibility, be able to connect with like-minded creatives and grow within a supportive, collaborative community.

“I’m absolutely up for taking on the project and the challenge, but I’m going to need backing and support and that’s why I’m looking for others to get involved and help spread the word.”

For more information and to express interest, go to www. thegambolcollective.co.uk