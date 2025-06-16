Born out of bunions - the beautiful shoes being created by a Shipston woman

BUNIONS aren’t usually linked to beauty but for one woman, they’ve inspired an elegant range of shoes.

Felicity Danby, who lives near Shipston, has created the Anna Fellici brand of elegant high heels for women struggling with bunions.

Her hand-stitched shoes are made in London from soft, Italian kid-leather and are designed to look stunning but they feature an artfully designed "bunion pocket" and arch supports.

Felicity was inspired by her own search for a pair of heels with sleek looks, that wouldn’t crucify her feet as she walked her daughter Liana down the aisle on her wedding day.

She said: “I went into upmarket shops and asked if they had shoes cut a little bit wider, because I have a bunion and have to last several hours in these shoes for my daughter's wedding and they looked down their nose me with pity.”

Felicity Danby

She even tried a manufacturer that makes shoes for people with medical conditions.

“I told them I wanted three and a half inch heel court shoes and they came back with flat, open toed strap sandals, the sort of thing my grandmother used to wear.

“It was then I started wondering why there wasn’t a shoe out there with extra curvature just where you need it for a bunion?

“It became an obsession.”

Felicity, whose background is in interior design, decided to create her own.

“I don't come from a background of making shoes, so I was starting from scratch,” she added.

A company in Northampton supplies the ‘lasts’ or models – and it’s the same place that made lasts for the late Queen Elizabeth II and Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

They introduced her to a couple of shoe designers in the UK and she went to Milan to select Italian soft-kid leathers.

Felicity, now has 10 prototype styles but the journey was not without its setbacks.

A shoe designer in London she worked with went back to his roots in Greece.

Anna Fellici shoes

She recalled: “My shoes were being made in his little atelier in Athens but at the end of last year, he decided not to continue anymore.

“I was left licking my wounds because I'd poured so much money into getting my business started, including all the tooling.

“In February I brought all my lasts and stuff back to the UK and found a designer in London who’s now making shoes for me - they also make Vivienne Westwood's shoes.”

Everything she makes is handmade to order.

“We’ll make a pair of shoes for them exactly to their specification – for example, size 37, bunion on left foot.”

The bunion pockets, cleverly disguised, are an extra curvature around the toe joint where the bunion is.

“We've just cut it wider and higher so the shoe isn't pressing up hard against that sore, inflamed area of the bunion, and have focused on comfort underneath, to take the pressure points off.”

And taking advice from a podiatrist, arch supports are designed to help the foot stay in the right position

Felicity says she wore a pair of her heels to Ascot last year and wore them from midday until midnight including dancing.

The name ‘Anna Fellici’ comes from the Italianised version of Felicity and her middle name.

She says her brand also offers exclusivity for women who don’t want somebody else in the same type or colour shoe and if somebody wants a specific shade or decoration it can be created.

The three-and-a-half inch heels are mainly designed for the mother-of-the-bride market, formal events and Ascot.

Anna Fellici shoes

And a pair of Anna Fellici’s were made for best-selling novelist Victoria Hislop last year, after she took part of the Greek version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Felicity said: “Victoria gave an interview about how she was nursing her feet in ice buckets at night because of her bunions, after practising dancing for 10 hours a day.

“I read that magic word ‘bunions’ and also knew she was recovering from treatment for cancer and thought ‘What a lovely lady, she deserves a pair of my shoes!’

“I wrote to her and offered and she said: ‘Yes, please’, so I presented them to her last summer.

The happy ending was that Felicity did get to walk her daughter down the aisle feeling like a million dollars in her beautiful but comfortable shoes.

Inscribed on the sole of each shoe in golden foil, Venetian-style lettering were the words: "You shall go to the ball".

“All my insoles are red, to empower other women to know you can reach a certain age but still look elegant and still walk on the red carpet of your life,” she said.

“They’re something you're going to wear again and again that will fit and mould to your feet.

“It's a bit like a fine win, in that's it's going to breathe and age gracefully with you.”

“When you’ve got your £3,000 Versace dress on, you want to be able to stride up that carpet with confidence and not have pain etched on your face,” she added.



