Battle to have Warwickshire pub reopened looks set to be lost

VILLAGERS who’ve battled for seven years to stop their local pub being turned into housing look set to lose the fight.

Owners of the Fox and Hounds Inn, in Great Wolford, could be successful with their fourth planning application to change the 17th-century watering hole into a home. The application is due before Stratford District Council’s planning committee on 20th March with a recommendation that the change of use be granted.

As reported by the Herald in September last year, Jackie Harding and Steve Allely, who took over the pub in 2015 and spent £40,000 revamping the Grade-II listed building, closed it the following year, saying that it was not a viable business.