ALMOST four hundred businesses will be asked to decide who will run the commercial side of the town.

Stratford BID sent out notices this week to 380 businesses, alerting them that they’ll receive voting papers for a ballot which runs from 26th January to 22nd February.

The new BID business plan will be published on Thursday 18th January and businesses eligible to vote will be invited to an official launch that morning, hosted by the BID board at Hotel du Vin in Rother Street.