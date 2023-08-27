THERE is a new Clarks shop in Stratford’s Bridge Street, which has been established following the closure of the company’s store at the Maybird Centre in June after the company decided not to renew its lease.

The new Clarks shoe shop in Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Bob Neville, managing director of Clarks for the UK and Republlic of Ireland, said: “Clarks is delighted to have opened a new store in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“Stratford-upon-Avon has a thriving high street with many great brands. Clarks is looking forward to joining that community and serving our customers in the town.”