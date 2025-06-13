As last bank closes… Alcester’s new banking hub to have temporary home at Greig Hall

A NEW banking hub is to open in Alcester as more and more banks close their high street branches.

Alcester’s only bank - Lloyds on Stratford Road - is set to close later this month while Shipston’s only bank, also a Lloyds, will shut its doors in November.

Stratford still has a few banks left - for now - but that number is dwindling.

While the banks are happy to send customers online, to the post office or on a long journey to Coventry or Solihull, should they want some human interaction, a gap for banking services will remain in some areas. Which is where Alcester Town Council has stepped in with a new partnership with Cash Access UK.

A temporary banking hub will be set up at the Greig Hall while a search is made for a permanent location.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Over recent months the council has been working closely with Cash Access UK, the organisation owned and funded by the major banks to set up banking hubs, to ensure that banking services continue for Alcester residents and businesses.

“Whilst the search for premises for a permanent hub continues, we are pleased to announce that the Greig Hall will be the location of the temporary hub which will be open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

“There will be a counter service operated by the Post Office, and representatives of the major banks will be present on different days of the week so that customers can meet with a banker.”

The opening date has yet to be confirmed but will be announced soon.