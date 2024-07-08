THERE was fury and frustration in Alcester after the news that the town’s last remaining bank is to close next year.

Lloyds Bank made the announcement on Thursday (27th June) just weeks after completing long-awaited disabled access work on the building at the corner of Bleachfield Street and Stratford Road.

The closure, due to take place on 25th June 2025, is part of a nationwide trend in banking which is leaving small towns without face-to-face contact with staff. Barclays and HSBC, which were both in High Street, have closed in recent years and although some banking can be done through the post office it is “not the same,” say customers.