Alcester pub which closed during Covid set to go to auction

AN Alcester pub which was closed during the Covid pandemic has been put up for auction.

The Cross Keys, in Stratford Road, is listed with a guide price of £225,000+ at an auction taking place on 10th July.

Attempts have been made to convert the property into homes, but plans for extending and converting the pub into three properties were refused permission by Stratford District Council. An application to convert the pub into two homes has yet to be decided.

The auction is being held by Bond Wolfe. Its chief executive Gurpreet Bassi said: “Like so many pubs, the Cross Keys fell victim to Covid and has been closed for the past five years.

The Cross Keys has been closed for five years.

“This attractive early 19th century building could be returned to its former use as a popular town centre pub or, potentially, redeveloped for other uses, subject to planning consent.

“We are offering the property for sale at auction on behalf of the joint receiver, and have been unable to gain access so far.

“We understand, however, that it comprises a former bar and seating area with stores, toilets and further rooms on the first floor, and there is a yard to the rear.

“We also believe the property will be in need of renovation throughout.”