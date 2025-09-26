Alcester engineering firm opens £7 million new HQ

Alcester-based engineering firm Calgavin marked its 45th anniversary in style with the official opening of its new headquarters on Friday (19th September).

Calgavin specialises in fluid dynamics and heat transfer technology solutions for a range of industries, including petrochemical, and has grown its engineering expertise for 45 years.

A pioneer in the industry, it also works closely with the University of Birmingham’s School of Chemical Engineering.

Calgain’s success as a world leader has enabled it to move from its Minerva Mill base, to the bespoke £7 million Centre for Flow Processing, a state-of-the-art research centre spanning over 800sqm and located in Arden Forest Way.

Friday’s grand opening brought together distinguished guests from academia, government, industry and the local community to celebrate the company’s legacy of innovation and its ambitious future.

Alcester town crier David Parkes rang the ceremonial bell, while helping to cut the ribbon were Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, Alcester town mayor Cllr David Henderson, Prof Marika Taylor of the University of Birmingham, and Dr Peter Droege-mueller, head of research at Calgavin.

They were joined by other dignitaries, guests and Calgavin technical agents from around the globe, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Korea and Thailand, to hear an opening speech from the company’s managing director, Martin Gough.

He said: “The launch of the Centre for Flow Processing is not only a milestone in Calgavin’s history but also a platform for driving future innovation. It reflects our continued commitment to engineering excellence through our collaboration with academia.”

The mayor added: “Calgavin is not only a major local employer but also a source of innovation and international recognition for Alcester. The expansion brings high-quality jobs, strengthens community ties, and ensures our town plays a role in global engineering progress. We are proud to have them here.”

The day continued with a celebratory lunch, networking, and guided tours of the centre.

From the left, Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, Alcester mayor Cllr David Henderson, Lesley Henderson, Calgavin MD Martin Gough, Alcester High Bailiff Tracy Parkes and town crier David Parkes.

The celebrations concluded with a special anniversary event hosted at Ragley Hall.

Calgavin employs 30 staff and has 12 global technical agents.