Alcester cafe set to close after 15 years… and new cafe bar set to open

AFTER 15 years of serving up delicious food and drink, Alceter’s Orangemable cafe will be closing for good at the end of the month.

Jayne Richman-Bolt, owner of the High Street business, is partially retiring and will focus more on her holiday let business in Cornwall and her cafe, Shakespaw Cat Cafe in Stratford, as well as spending time with her granddaughters.

Orangemable began at Jayne’s former business Longbarn Village in Alcester Heath, and was inspired by a desire to repurpose china and bring people together. Jayne had been restoring the tudor barns, which had been derelict for 30 years, and got the name for her cafe when she was given two kittens, brother and sister Orange and Mable.

Jayne Richman-Bolt. Photo: Mark Williamson

‘’How lucky am I to have something that feels so right, just so emotional to say goodbye to?” she said. “ Orangemabel has been such a big part of my life in Alcester and it’s been a privilege to be part of the High Street for so long.”

Jayne, who has lived in Alcester for 27 years, has had many jobs and business interests over the years, from a hairdresser, beautician and antique business to restoring buildings and owning a snooker hall. However, Orangemable has been Jayne’s favourite. Her most memorable moments have been hosting special occasions for customers, from weddings to wakes, baby showers to hen parties.

She added: “Thank you to all our wonderful customers for your support over the last 15 years. I would love to see you all one last time so pop in.”

The last day to pop in is Thursday, 27th February.

However, the next chapter for the High Street building is already being written - Chapter 23 will be opening a cafe bar on 8th March.