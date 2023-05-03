£3m investment allows train maintenance work in south Warwickshire

A £3 MILLION facility has been created at the Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre to allow maintenance and upgrades to be carried out on all types of trains.

The investment by the site owners, Porterbrook, has converted former sheds that had fallen into a state of disrepair into the modern asset management facility (AMF).

Porterbrook's new facility that allows for train repairs and upgrades.

The company said the new facility can also support inspections, testing, commissioning, and customer acceptance work.

Ben Ackroyd, COO of Porterbrook, said: “The Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre is already playing an important role in the future of rail as a site where innovative traction technologies are being trialled and tested.

“We’re thrilled to be adding the AMF to our services on site as valuable in supporting our customers with their asset management needs, whether it be upgrades or maintenance.”

Customers who use the AMF can also benefit from connection to the site’s test loop and mainline, delivery by rail or road, 24-hour site security, storage as well as office and mess facilities.