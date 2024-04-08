15 years since 21-year-old set up successful Warwickshire coach company

FIFTEEN years ago, a 21-year-old bus driver bought a coach with the dream of starting his own business. Fast forward to now and Jordan Ridley is the proud owner of 50 coaches and employs 100 people.

And despite the pandemic and cost of living crisis, the Ridleys Bus Company is flourishing.

Jordan and his wife Becca, who is the operations director, have just invested almost £2.5 million to buy six new luxury coaches, each costing a cool £400,000.