Body found in search for missing Alcester man, police say

Warwickshire Police have issued a statement saying it is believed to be 46-year-old Imed Boudhina

Council supports Honeybourne rail study

Report will examine whether economic benefits outweigh the costs of re-opening the line.

Mourners bid farewell to much-loved Shipston doctor Sue Pritchard

Funeral cortege passed by the Shipston Medical Centre so colleagues and patients could say farewell

VIDEO: Banned drunk driver takes car and leads police on 140mph chase

Driver sentenced to a total of 28 months imprisonment for a string of offences

Warwickshire rescue centre needs help to feed its 450 animals

Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary in Wolverton has to find £1,500 a week to look after its animals

Former mayor surprised but thrilled to have inspired range of merchandise

If there’s something strange, who you gunna call? Cyril Bennis that’s who, at least if you want to help Stratford’s swans.

'Babies bring hope and love at a time of loss and uncertainty'

The Abbotts speak about welcoming a newborn into the world during lockdown

MOST READ

'We got us a convoy!'

Warwickshire Police form convoy as they recover stolen vehicles and property

Less tum and more scrum for weight-loss rugby player Luke

Harbury rugby player Luke Winchester, 21, has shed four stone in six months
SPORT

Cork City sign Heaven from Stratford Town

The highly-rated defender paid tribute to Stratford Town for all their support during his time at the Arden Garages Stadium.

Premier League star to give talk to academy students

The Stratford Town Academy students will get to put their questions to the Brighton defender on Friday over Zoom.

Supporters' association buys tablets for academy students

The tablets will allow five STFC Academy students to continue their online learning as they strive to achieve their NCFE Diplomas.

Annie Mc charges to feature race glory at Warwick

David Hucker provides the full low-down from last Wednesday's meeting at Warwick Racecourse.

Further success for Skelton and Murphy

Dan Skelton's Roksana took pride of place with victory at Ascot.
WHAT'S ON

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: For the love of food

Head chef of 33 The Scullery, Andrew Edwards, on Valentine's dining...

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect sourdough loaf

David Pearson, of MOR Bakery and Kitchen, talks about the business and how to make the perfect loaf

Stratford artist Greg McLeod helps bring Robert Lloyd's story to life

Stewart Lee hosts rockumentary on Prefects and Nightingales frontman

A year of ups, downs and panto for indie theatre company

John-Robert Partridge, artistic director of Stratford independent theatre company, Tread the Boards, shares the ups and downs from a tumultuous year

Pensioner poet offers antidote to isolation

Joe Nash's poem This Land shortlisted in competition
