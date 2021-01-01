Home

Meet the cute puppy who's rarer than a panda

With less than 50 pups born a year, the Sussex spaniel is one of Britain's rare breeds

Critics accuse Trust of 'butchering' hedge

Stratford Town Trust has defended the cutting back of a large hedge at Rowley Fields, following complaints.

New super-sized council by 2024 if Stratford and Warwick merger goes ahead

Councillors will vote this month on whether to support proposals for a South Warwickshire local authority

Superdrug and Timpson 'hibernate' Stratford town centre branches

Closure of Superdrug and Timpson reveals the perilous state of retail trade, warn business experts

Warwickshire mum reveals lockdown mental health concerns for her son, aged 5

The pandemic has left Jake terrified of going near other people

Council tax hike expected in April

WALLETS might be a bit lighter from April as three councils and the police all plan to hike their share of council tax.

Warwickshire business leaders want furlough extended to the summer

Estimates show that nearly four million employees were being supported by the furlough scheme

Slimmer Jess drops four and a half stone and finds a new mission

New Stratford Slimming World consultant Jessica Fox shares her story

Bridge Street to close for essential roadworks

Bridge Street will be closed next week for urgent carriageway repair works, Warwickshire County Council has confirmed.
Further success for Skelton and Murphy

Dan Skelton's Roksana took pride of place with victory at Ascot.

BTCC stalwart returns to Power Maxed Racing

The 53-year-old is keen to get back behind the wheel after a 12-month sabbatical during the pandemic.

Dawes joins Century for slice of SuperCup action

The Fenny Compton team's new signing operates a Domino's Pizza franchise in Scotland.

League celebrates 125th birthday

Chairman Barry Cooke hopes the league can keep going strong in the coming years.

Notachance secures feature race victory

Notachance stayed on stoutly to get the better of Achille in a thrilling finish.
A year of ups, downs and panto for indie theatre company

John-Robert Partridge, artistic director of Stratford independent theatre company, Tread the Boards, shares the ups and downs from a tumultuous year

Pensioner poet offers antidote to isolation

Joe Nash's poem This Land shortlisted in competition

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect gin cocktail

The Shakespeare Distillery show how to make Tudor Tom Collins

Stratford artist Andrew Field takes part in TV competition show

See how Andrew gets on competing against 50 others on TV show

IEW OF THE YEAR: Best arts events from 2020

Herald arts contributors look back on a few highlights from last year
