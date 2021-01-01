Home

Lovely jubbly... iconic TV car going under the hammer

It will be a case of 'he who dares wins' when the auction takes place on 5th March

QUE?! Driver tries to fool police with fake Spanish licence

Van driver stopped in Stratford had no insurance or licence

DON'T BLOT OUR LANDSCAPE: Residents launch Save Meon Hill campaign

Farmer wants to sell land to build houses below Meon Hill – site of an Iron Age fort and a protected monument

Answers needed on park and ride land sale

A CALL by the Herald for answers over the future of Stratford’s park and ride has won the backing of a county councillor.

EEEK! There's a rat in the car!

One Stratford pest control officer had a rat-tle in his engine

Three days of snow forecast for Warwickshire next week

Snow is predicted for much of the country over the next few days, hitting the West Midlands on Monday

Covid-19 safety measures at Stratford's shops must improve, council warns

Environmental health officers said safety measures look to have been relaxed since the first lockdown in March

Colourful approach to tackle dog fouling in Stratford

DOG mess is becoming an endemic problem on the streets of Stratford – but there’s a new and colourful weapon in the fight to combat it.

Opposition group puts forward its own budget proposals

Liberal democrat councillors want to offer parking concessions to pensioners and create a new role at the council focused on Stratford’s recovery.
SPORT

Further success for Skelton and Murphy

Dan Skelton's Roksana took pride of place with victory at Ascot.

BTCC stalwart returns to Power Maxed Racing

The 53-year-old is keen to get back behind the wheel after a 12-month sabbatical during the pandemic.

Dawes joins Century for slice of SuperCup action

The Fenny Compton team's new signing operates a Domino's Pizza franchise in Scotland.

League celebrates 125th birthday

Chairman Barry Cooke hopes the league can keep going strong in the coming years.

Notachance secures feature race victory

Notachance stayed on stoutly to get the better of Achille in a thrilling finish.
WHAT'S ON

Pensioner poet offers antidote to isolation

Joe Nash's poem This Land shortlisted in competition

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect gin cocktail

The Shakespeare Distillery show how to make Tudor Tom Collins

Stratford artist Andrew Field takes part in TV competition show

See how Andrew gets on competing against 50 others on TV show

IEW OF THE YEAR: Best arts events from 2020

Herald arts contributors look back on a few highlights from last year

Designer draws attention to charms of Stratford and beyond

Illustrator Adam Beardsmore’s work is inspired by art deco tourist posters
