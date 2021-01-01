Stratford man charged over damage to vehicles at hospital car park

But businesses in the Stratford district still need your support online before they can reopen to customers later this year.
While getting children back to schools is welcomed, some people have called for a staggered reopening.
Radical changes to the town centre are needed to cure Stratford’s transport woes and dramatically cut carbon emissions, according to a new report.
Meet the live-saving heroes behind the UK's multi-million pound vaccine rollout
Birmingham Road upgrade delayed + Latest area Covid stats + Tributes paid to much-loved Imed Boudhina + Farewell to fencing legend David Kirby
In the shops now or click to subscribe