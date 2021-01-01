Home

Help needed finding puppy that may have been stolen from Warwickshire home

Ronnie, who has health problems, went missing from the garden of his home and is believed to have been stolen

Stratford fish seller who’s having one of his best years in almost five decades

Tim Gardiner, who owns Fishy Business in Stratford market, has been trading for 48 years

Cash boost for Stratford's cycle network

Almost half a million pounds will be invested in improving cycle routes on Stratford’s Alcester Road.

Stratford Motoring and River festivals 2021 are off

For the second year running the popular Stratford town centre festivals are cancelled because of Covid-19

Woman bitten by dog in Wellesbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a dog in Wellesbourne last week.

Local heroes provide free laptops to those in need during covid crisis

Schemes pioneered in Stratford, Alcester and Shipston to get laptops to those facing digital poverty

New A46 business park to create 1,650 jobs

A £140million business park on the A46 just outside Stratford could support up to 1,650 jobs when complete, according to the developer of the site.

New Stratford café bucking the trend as it opens during Covid-19 lockdown

The new venue will also turn into a bar in the evening and serve tapas... when lockdown allows

Long Covid has helped me appreciate the important things in life

Getting over the initial impact of Covid-19 is just the first step for some who contract the virus.
SPORT

League celebrates 125th birthday

Chairman Barry Cooke hopes the league can keep going strong in the coming years.

Notachance secures feature race victory

Notachance stayed on stoutly to get the better of Achille in a thrilling finish.

Run, Forest, Run! Footballers take on charity challenge

The players hope to run, as a team, one mile for every pound donated to Cancer Research UK.

Warwickshire rising star signs pro contract

Bethell becomes the sixth Warwickshire men’s cricketer to have graduated from the Academy in the last two years.

Course set for biggest meet of year

Although the action is taking place behind closed doors, four races will be shown live on ITV4.
WHAT'S ON

Stratford artist Andrew Field takes part in TV competition show

See how Andrew gets on competing against 50 others on TV show

IEW OF THE YEAR: Best arts events from 2020

Herald arts contributors look back on a few highlights from last year

Designer draws attention to charms of Stratford and beyond

Illustrator Adam Beardsmore’s work is inspired by art deco tourist posters

END OF YEAR REVIEW: The best books from 2020

Stratford Literary Festival (SLF) folk and other local reading enthusiasts share their favourite reads from last year

Get a flavour of RSC's new jazz-inspired Midsummer Night's Dream this weekend

A livestreamed work-in-progress concert will be broadcast from the RSC on Saturday
