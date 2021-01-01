Home

Subscribe Now
Pilot project will see wild flowers planted at two Stratford sites

Pilot project will see wild flowers planted at two Stratford sites

The town council scheme is aimed at helping Stratford reduce its carbon footprint

Curtains up on new RSC costume workshop

Curtains up on new RSC costume workshop

Curtains up on new RSC costume workshop

The 19th century buildings have been revamped amid testing times

'Miracle Hog' back from the dead

'Miracle Hog' back from the dead

'Miracle Hog' back from the dead

An incredible ‘miracle hog’ has been brought back seemingly from the dead by two Stratford schoolgirls

Covid worries sees fall in cancer screening appointments

Covid worries sees fall in cancer screening appointments

Covid worries sees fall in cancer screening appointments

Stratford medical centre sees 25 per cent fall in cervical smear appointment attendance

Body found in search for missing Alcester man, police say

Body found in search for missing Alcester man, police say

Body found in search for missing Alcester man, police say

Warwickshire Police have issued a statement saying it is believed to be 46-year-old Imed Boudhina

Council supports Honeybourne rail study

Council supports Honeybourne rail study

Council supports Honeybourne rail study

Report will examine whether economic benefits outweigh the costs of re-opening the line.

Mourners bid farewell to much-loved Shipston doctor Sue Pritchard

Mourners bid farewell to much-loved Shipston doctor Sue Pritchard

Mourners bid farewell to much-loved Shipston doctor Sue Pritchard

Funeral cortege passed by the Shipston Medical Centre so colleagues and patients could say farewell

MOST READ

VIDEO: Banned drunk driver takes car and leads police on 140mph chase

VIDEO: Banned drunk driver takes car and leads police on 140mph chase

VIDEO: Banned drunk driver takes car and leads police on 140mph chase

Driver sentenced to a total of 28 months imprisonment for a string of offences

Warwickshire rescue centre needs help to feed its 450 animals

Warwickshire rescue centre needs help to feed its 450 animals

Warwickshire rescue centre needs help to feed its 450 animals

Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary in Wolverton has to find £1,500 a week to look after its animals

Read more news

SPORT

Tributes paid to fencing legend who died from Covid-19

Tributes paid to fencing legend who died from Covid-19

The former army major was head of coach development at Shakespeare’s Swords - the fencing club he established at KES over 30 years ago.

Skelton eyes Warwick glory with Allmankind

Skelton eyes Warwick glory with Allmankind

Skelton eyes Warwick glory with Allmankind

The meeting had originally been scheduled for Saturday, but was called off the day before as parts of the track were frozen.

Cork City sign Heaven from Stratford Town

Cork City sign Heaven from Stratford Town

Cork City sign Heaven from Stratford Town

The highly-rated defender paid tribute to Stratford Town for all their support during his time at the Arden Garages Stadium.

Premier League star to give talk to academy students

Premier League star to give talk to academy students

Premier League star to give talk to academy students

The Stratford Town Academy students will get to put their questions to the Brighton defender on Friday over Zoom.

Supporters' association buys tablets for academy students

Supporters' association buys tablets for academy students

Supporters' association buys tablets for academy students

The tablets will allow five STFC Academy students to continue their online learning as they strive to achieve their NCFE Diplomas.
Read more sport news

WHAT'S ON

Curtains up on new RSC costume workshop

Curtains up on new RSC costume workshop

The 19th century buildings have been revamped amid testing times

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: Make-up lockdown masterclass

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: Make-up lockdown masterclass

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: Make-up lockdown masterclass

Stratford College make-up lecturer Lauren Smith shows you how to really stun this Valentine's.

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: For the love of food

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: For the love of food

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: For the love of food

Head chef of 33 The Scullery, Andrew Edwards, on Valentine's dining...

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect sourdough loaf

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect sourdough loaf

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect sourdough loaf

David Pearson, of MOR Bakery and Kitchen, talks about the business and how to make the perfect loaf

Stratford artist Greg McLeod helps bring Robert Lloyd's story to life

Stratford artist Greg McLeod helps bring Robert Lloyd's story to life

Stratford artist Greg McLeod helps bring Robert Lloyd's story to life

Stewart Lee hosts rockumentary on Prefects and Nightingales frontman
Read more What's On news
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE