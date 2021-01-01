Volunteer vaccinator: 'Why I signed up for jab rollout'

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging people to take up a new challenge in 2021 and get involved in youth work.
Council and business leaders agreed on Friday afternoon to take down the road scheme measures
Problems with coal supply threatens future of heritage railways
Once again we're being asked to stay at home to help the NHS - but that doesn't mean life has to be boring
Lockdown latest: teachers, parents and students react, impact on business, and how the local fight against Covid-19 has finally started.
In the shops now or click to subscribe